TODAY: Suspects in CVS shooting in federal court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The two suspects accused of robbing a CVS and firing at NOPD officers are expected in Federal Court this afternoon.
Richard Sansbury and Alan Parsons face charges for the June armed robbery of the pharmacy on Prytania Street.
Investigators say the men tied up the clerk, and then filled a trash bag with pill bottles from the store’s safe.
Officers arrived as the suspects ran out of the store. Police say the suspects fired and struck one officer in the shoulder.
Body camera and surveillance video was released by the NOPD a week after the shooting.
