Bike rider killed on St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans
Robert "Hog" Blair was killed while riding his bike on St. Charles Ave. (Source: Bike Easy)
By Chris Finch | October 23, 2019 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on St. Charles Ave. on Monday morning (Oct. 22).

It happened near Polymnia St. The incident was initally classifed by police as a vehcile accident with injury. But the rider later died at a local hospital.

The coroner’s office has not identified the victim, but the group Bike Easy said the identity of the victim is Robert Blair.

We are angry and disappointed that another ghost bike must be installed. More must be done to prioritize the safety of people biking. This can't keep happening.

NOPD investigators are in the process of conducting a follow-up investigation, taking this development into account. No additional information is available at this time, including any determination of fault or possible charges.

Bike Easy said Blair is the fifth bicyclist killed in New Orleans this year. The group plans to have a memorial ride for Blair at City Hall on Nov. 2.

