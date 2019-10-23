Bruce: Another Perfect Fall Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Enjoy another picture perfect fall feeling day. Today expect more sunny skies and a high in the middle 70s. The big difference is the much lower humidity.
Thursday expect a bump in moisture and temperatures ahead of our next front. It will still be in the middle 70s which is below the long term average, but it won’t feel quite as nice and there will be a slight chance for a shower late.
Friday the next front approaches bringing in rain at times. Temperatures will remain pleasant in the upper 60s and low 70s for highs with a couple more early mornings dipping into the upper 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain. Rain lingers into late morning Saturday before drying up and salvaging the rest of the weekend.
