Couple arrested, child in critial condition after beating, sheriff says

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A Golden Meadow couple has been arrested for cruelty to a juvenile as the victim remains in critical condition. Dustin Naquin, 29, and Jasmine Bouvier, 24, have been charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Detectives began investigating the couple Tuesday (Oct. 22) after they brought a preschool-aged child to the hospital with injuries consistent with recurring child abuse, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The most significant of those injuries was a broken arm and bleeding on the brain in two places. The child also had multiple bruises and other injuries across his entire body. The child remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Naquin and Bouvier admitted the child was struck on the buttocks with a makeshift wooden paddle, but they claimed the other injuries resulted from accidents, investigators said.
The couple said they had knowledge of the child’s broken arm due to one of the alleged accidents but did not seek medical treatment. Investigators did not find the injuries to be consistent with the couple’s accounts, officer said.
Following the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained.
Naquin was additionally booked on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. Both are being held without bail.
The case remains under investigation, and detectives say additional charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.