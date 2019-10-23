LHSAA, Algiers Charter reacts to video of vulgarity-laced rant in Landry-Walker locker room

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - The head coach of the Landry-Walker football team calls a vulgarity-laced rant directed towards high school football players a mistake.
Video recently surfaced of a member of the coaching staff yelling and cursing in a school locker room using the f-word at least 50 times.
An unidentified man is seen addressing a locker room full of Landry-Walker High School football players.
The vulgarity laced speech happened on a night the man was upset about the team’s performance. The five minute, ten second video recording of the rant contains over 70 profanities, including the n-word three times.
The man used the f-word at least 50 times and chastised a player for getting beat on a play.
The executive director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, Eddie Bonine watched the video.
“Locker room or not, there is no room for the f-word or racial slurs as I heard in this particular video,” says Bonine.
Bonine says what he saw goes against the LHSAA philosophy that the field, the court, even the locker room are extensions of the classroom.
“So, if that’s the head coach, that means he’s a certified teacher of the state of Louisiana.”
The head coach of Landry-Walker is former Saints player and alum Keenan Lewis, who took the job last year.
We spoke to Lewis after the story originally aired.
He didn’t want to appear on camera, nor would he comment on the identity of the man in the video. But Lewis describes the speech heard on the video as a coaching moment and a mistake that would not happen again.
Lewis told FOX 8 it’s neither representative of their football program nor its coaches. He says he and his staff strive to be role models for their student athletes and says they’ve made a positive impact on their lives by encouraging them to go to church, get involved in community service and focus on their studies.
A spokesperson with Algiers Charter, which runs Landry-Walker, says they learned of the video earlier this month and launched an internal investigation. But they could not confirm the identity of the man seen in the video, only that he is a member of the coaching staff.
She says Algiers Charter met with Lewis and took appropriate action.
The spokesperson did not specify what action was taken but says they will continue to monitor the coaching staff and the athletic program.
Bonine says it doesn’t matter which member of the coaching staff gave the speech.
“Either you’re coaching or condoning it. So, whether it’s one of his assistants or whether it’s the head football coach himself, not appropriate,” says Bonine. “If you have to use that kind of language to teenagers, you don’t need to be in the business.”
Bonine says he will watch to see what action the Algiers Charter Administration takes on the matter. He says when it gets to the state level, it becomes his responsibility.
In a statement, Algiers Charter School Representatives say their disappointed in the choice of words used in the video in front of their student-athletes following a football game. They add, they’re currently reviewing all athletic and extracurricular policies and procedures.
