New Orleans residents to see gas, electricity rate reductions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Orleans Parish residents can expect gas and electricity rate reductions in the near future.
The City Council Utilities Committee unanimously ordered electric and gas rate reductions for residents and businesses across New Orleans in a rate case resolution approved Wednesday.
The resolution orders Entergy New Orleans to lower residential bills by an average of $34 a year, saving taxpayers significant money by reducing rates for the City and Sewerage and Water Board, while providing new green power options and freezing the regressive minimum customer charge at just $8.
“The Council recognizes that the people of this city are faced with many financial pressures coming from every direction. We owe it to them to deliver the best deal we can to reduce their bills and to provide a positive path for the city’s energy future for years to come. With the unanimous advancement of this rate resolution, we move one step closer to delivering on those goals,” said Councilmember Helena Moreno.
The resolution now moves on to the full Council for approval.
