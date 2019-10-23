Nicondra: More moisture Thursday, rain heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a fantastic day across the area we will be on the lookout for some changes. Thursday will be mostly dry and nice still, but expect a few more clouds and a bit of moisture return. It should feel just a little bit more humid. Temperatures will still be cool to start the day with 50s south and a few 40s north.
Overnight into Friday morning some showers return. Most of the day will remain wet with on and off showers and some storms. Totals should stay in the one to two inch range, but it will be difficult to miss the rain.
Showers linger into Saturday, but clearing late in the day should help salvage the weekend.
Temperatures remain comfortable in the mid 70s, upper 60s on rainy days for highs.
