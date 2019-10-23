Sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girl at bus stop

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A registered sex offender was arrested after he exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl at a Mandeville-area bus stop, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The STPSO received a report of an unidentified white male in a vehicle exposing himself and masturbating while attempting to talk with a juvenile while the girl was waiting for her bus during on Oct 16.
Detectives with the Juvenile Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the man as 33-year-old Timothy Addison, a registered sex offender living n the Mandeville area.
Addison who was taken into custody Oct. 22.
He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count each of Obscenity and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.