Sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girl at bus stop
Timothy Addison, 33 (Source: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 23, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 11:02 AM

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A registered sex offender was arrested after he exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl at a Mandeville-area bus stop, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The STPSO received a report of an unidentified white male in a vehicle exposing himself and masturbating while attempting to talk with a juvenile while the girl was waiting for her bus during on Oct 16.

Detectives with the Juvenile Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the man as 33-year-old Timothy Addison, a registered sex offender living n the Mandeville area.

Addison who was taken into custody Oct. 22.

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count each of Obscenity and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

