26 students arrested for brawl at Independence High School

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) -More than two dozen Independence High School students were arrested Tuesday for fighting, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards.
The students involved were charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace, however school officials will determine if or what consequences they will face and if and when they may return to class.
The school was placed on lock down for the safety and protection of all students, facility, and staff members.
Additional sheriff’s deputies are on the school’s campus Wednesday for precautionary measures.
Additional information was not released.
