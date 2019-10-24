3 arrested in connection with fatal double shooting in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people total have now been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and a woman in Tigerland.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 22, officials arrested Tyrese Magee, 21. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of principal to first degree murder. He’s accused in connection with the deaths of Stan Riley, 37, and Amanda Authement, 34.
Then on Wednesday, Oct. 23, detectives arrested Cedric Turner, 17, and a 15-year-old male as well. Turner is charged with two counts of first degree murder. The juvenile is charged with two counts of principal to first degree murder and will be booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.
Police reviewed surveillance video that showed Magee and a second suspect enter the apartment. After a period of time, Magee was seen running away from the
According to arrest reports, Magee told police he was a lookout.
The shooting happened Oct. 16 around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Tigerland in the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.
Police say an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers played a vital role in the arrest.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says Riley and Authement were found inside their apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.
