3 arrested in connection with fatal double shooting in Tigerland
Two people were reportedly killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Tigerland on Wednesday, Oct. 16. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | October 16, 2019 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 9:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people total have now been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and a woman in Tigerland.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 22, officials arrested Tyrese Magee, 21. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of principal to first degree murder. He’s accused in connection with the deaths of Stan Riley, 37, and Amanda Authement, 34.

Then on Wednesday, Oct. 23, detectives arrested Cedric Turner, 17, and a 15-year-old male as well. Turner is charged with two counts of first degree murder. The juvenile is charged with two counts of principal to first degree murder and will be booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police reviewed surveillance video that showed Magee and a second suspect enter the apartment. After a period of time, Magee was seen running away from the

According to arrest reports, Magee told police he was a lookout.

Cedric Turner is believed to have shot and killed a man and a woman in their apartment in Tigerland. (Source: BRPD)
Tyrese Magee is accused of participating in the shooting deaths of two people in a Tigerland apartment. (Source: EBRSO)

The shooting happened Oct. 16 around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Tigerland in the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.

Police say an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers played a vital role in the arrest.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says Riley and Authement were found inside their apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors say they heard about 15 shots fired as two people were killed in a shooting near Tigerland. (Source: WAFB)

