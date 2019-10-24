Bruce: Watching The Gulf And Rain Chances For Everyone Through Midday Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Big weather chances happening now.
In the SW Gulf I am watching a Gulf disturbance that will move to the Louisiana coast by Saturday morning. Rain is increasing tonight and will last through midday Saturday. This will set the stage for a rainy day on Friday as a weak cold front slowly drags across the area. Multiple inches of rain are possible from Friday and lingering into Saturday midday.
It’s not until Saturday afternoon that the front sweeps on through drying us out for the second half of the weekend. By Sunday we return to sunny skies and highs back into the 70s.
An early look ahead to Halloween week does show some strong fronts may be on the way.
