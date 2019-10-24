Deputies investigate Slidell-area shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the Slidell area.
STPSO deputies were called to a residence in the area of King’s Row after a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 24).
One individual was fatally shot, and a second individual sustained a non-life threatening graze wound to his shoulder area.
Officers have the suspects in custody, and there is no danger to the public, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing. Updates and more information will be released as information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.