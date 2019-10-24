Evacuation zone reduces, businesses begin to reopen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The last time the New Orleans Athletic Club had members inside the building was nearly two weeks ago. The newspapers inside, show October 12, the day of the Hard Rock partial collapse.
"It's kind of surprise that they were able to have it open in spite the fact that this situation is far from resolved but obviously the city is cooperating there. I know it means a lot to a lot of people," said NOAC member Isaiah Estell.
The city allowed the historic building to reopen this morning, much to the excitement of its members.
But several businesses on Canal Street are still closed with no firm time frame as to when they will reopen because one crane looms above.
“The fear is that boom that you see hanging out in Canal Street, we don’t know how it’s attached to the tower that it was taken down,” said Fire Chief Tim McConnell. “You know, with the explosives. If that thing would come loose 134 feet long with hundreds of tons and the fear would be it would skid across the street and go into other businesses.”
A few blocks away on Bienville, Catherine Gaither is also having issues at Pigeonhole Mini-Storage.
"I don't think they realize that all of the businesses around here, the little impacts build up and build up until it becomes something that is more than what we can handle," said Gaither.
She says since Bienville Street is closed, her usual tenants aren’t able to drive down and load their vehicles.
"What I would like them to do is to take that barricade, barricade that side of the block off that I know they need and maybe stop it right here,” explains Gaither. “This will give my tenants access to get in and out without disrupting what they need to do."
Gaither says she called 3-1-1, the mayor’s office, even The Sewerage and Water Board hoping to get answers on the closure.
Much to Gaither’s surprise, the city opened the street Thursday afternoon.
"Very excited. I actually did a little happy dance in the office,” Gaither said. “That's how thrilled I was to see we can finally get through."
With the sight of people walking down the street and hearing vehicles, there’s a small sense of normalcy.
