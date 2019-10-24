Families file lawsuits after Hard Rock construction collapse

Families file lawsuits after Hard Rock construction collapse
Crews work in partially blocked off area on 300 block of North Rampart St. after a partial collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel site. (Source: FOX 8)
By Chris Finch | October 23, 2019 at 8:53 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 8:53 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members for two of the Hard Rock Construction collapse victims filed separate wrongful death lawsuits.

Quinnyon Wimberly's son is named in a lawsuit filed Monday (Oct. 21) by his mother. She says the death of her husband means her son lost the guidance that would have come from his father.

Anthony Magrette’s daughters filed Tuesday. In their lawsuit, they say the Hard Rock developers were negligent and failed to properly provide adequate safety equipment.

Both cases ask for funeral costs and other potential damages.

The collapse killed three people on Oct. 12 when the floors partially collapsed.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.