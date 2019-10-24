Families file lawsuits after Hard Rock construction collapse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members for two of the Hard Rock Construction collapse victims filed separate wrongful death lawsuits.
Quinnyon Wimberly's son is named in a lawsuit filed Monday (Oct. 21) by his mother. She says the death of her husband means her son lost the guidance that would have come from his father.
Anthony Magrette’s daughters filed Tuesday. In their lawsuit, they say the Hard Rock developers were negligent and failed to properly provide adequate safety equipment.
Both cases ask for funeral costs and other potential damages.
