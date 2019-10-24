FOX 8 Football Friday Game of the Week preview: Newman at St. Charles Catholic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The undefeated Newman Greenies visit St. Charles Catholic with so much on the line. But the most important thing, the winner will be in the driver’s seat for the District 11-2A title.
“We’re pretty excited about this. We’ve been trough a juggernaut of a schedule so far this. We’re looking forward to playing a team of this caliber. The implications of this ballgame are enormous. I think our football team is looking forward to it. We’re playing a great team. Good offense, good defense, special teams. Notable coach, a very progressive system they have there,” said Comets head coach Frank Monica.
One of the keys to a possible Comets victory, they need to stop Arch Manning. In seven games so far this season, the freshman has thrown for 1,621 yards, and 22 touchdowns.
“Well for one he throws the ball on time. He’s tall, throws a beautiful pass. His mechanics are there. He seems to be a very tough kid. He’s very cerebral, knows where he’s going with the ball before the snap. It looks like he’ll run when he needs to. The biggest thing is he throws on time. He gets that ball out, and that release is perfect,” said Monica.
Another thing to consider in this St. Charles Catholic-Newman game, power points. Whoever wins this game will set themselves up for a top-4 seed in the Division III playoffs.
