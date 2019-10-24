Gonzales man disappears at Toledo Bend boat ramp

TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR, La. (KSLA) — The search resumed Wednesday for a Gonzales man who disappeared on a fishing trip ahead of a tournament this weekend.
Sabine Parish authorities received a call at 5 p.m. Tuesday about a pickup idling with a boat trailer connected to it.
The truck and trailer were on a boat ramp at Tranquility Bay on Toledo Bend Reservoir off Louisiana Highway 1215 near Zwolle.
Authorities believe the truck had been idling for three hours when they arrived.
They found the man’s keys and wallet in the pickup.
And his boat was drifting nearby in waters that are about 20 feet deep at the ramp. There was no lead rope.
That has led authorities to suspect that the man, who is in his 70s, possibly drowned while trying to retrieve his boat.
Sheriff’s deputies and game wardens searched for him until it was too dark Tuesday.
Some of the man’s relatives were on hand when the search resumed Wednesday.
Authorities extended their efforts farther out from the boat ramp this time.
The search also has involved the Central Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue dive team, resources from North Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue, a DeSoto Parish dive team, assistance from Natchitoches and members of the Cajun Navy.
