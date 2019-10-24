Gonzales man disappears at Toledo Bend boat ramp

His keys, wallet were in his idling pickup; his boat was adrift nearby

Authorities have been searching the area around a boat launch on Toledo Bend Reservoir near the Sabine Parish town of Zwolle for a Gonzales man who has gone missing and is presumed to have drowned. (Source: Sabine Parish Coroner Ron Rivers)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 23, 2019 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 8:43 AM

TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR, La. (KSLA) — The search resumed Wednesday for a Gonzales man who disappeared on a fishing trip ahead of a tournament this weekend.

Authorities have been searching the area around a boat launch on Toledo Bend Reservoir in Sabine Parish for a Gonzales man who has gone missing and is presumed to have drowned. (Source: Sabine Parish Coroner Ron Rivers)

Sabine Parish authorities received a call at 5 p.m. Tuesday about a pickup idling with a boat trailer connected to it.

The truck and trailer were on a boat ramp at Tranquility Bay on Toledo Bend Reservoir off Louisiana Highway 1215 near Zwolle.

Authorities believe the truck had been idling for three hours when they arrived.

They found the man’s keys and wallet in the pickup.

And his boat was drifting nearby in waters that are about 20 feet deep at the ramp. There was no lead rope.

That has led authorities to suspect that the man, who is in his 70s, possibly drowned while trying to retrieve his boat.

Sheriff’s deputies and game wardens searched for him until it was too dark Tuesday.

Some of the man’s relatives were on hand when the search resumed Wednesday.

Authorities extended their efforts farther out from the boat ramp this time.

The search also has involved the Central Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue dive team, resources from North Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue, a DeSoto Parish dive team, assistance from Natchitoches and members of the Cajun Navy.

