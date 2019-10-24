Gulf low organizing as heavy rain threat looms for Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A tropical low is forming over the far southern Gulf and has the potential to become a depression before a front absorbs it on Friday.
Invest 97L has been labeled for this disturbance and morning satellite images show the system is organizing.
An approaching front on Friday will absorb this disturbance so tropical impacts are not expected along the Gulf Coast. However, the moisture from this disturbance will enhance the rainfall potential that is expected to develop on Friday across Louisiana.
A widespread rain event will begin Friday morning and continue through noon on Saturday. Between 2-3 inches are expected across the entire area with isolated spots possibly seeing as much as 5 inches.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.