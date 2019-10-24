LSU baseball plays host exhibition game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball will play an exhibition game against the University of New Orleans on Sunday, October 27, at Alex Box Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The game will be the first of two exhibition games during the fall ball practice period, which started on September 29. The Tigers are also set to face Nicholls at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at Ray Didier Field in Thibodaux, La.
The clear bag policy will be enforced during the game against UNO. Seating will be available in the covered grandstand areas - seating will not be permitted down the outfield lines or in the outfield bleachers.
Admission is free for the game.
Additional information for the exhibition game can be found here.
