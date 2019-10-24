LSU volleyball’s Samarah Hill named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU volleyball freshman Samarah Hill has been named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week.
This is Hill’s first weekly honor and the team’s third so far this season.
Hill, helped the Tigers to victory over Alabama on Friday. She led the team in digs with 13 and finished the match with a career-high .393 hitting percentage. Against the Tide, she tallied a career-high five aces.
On Sunday, October 20, against No. 13 Florida, Hill led the Tigers with a career-high of 18. She would go on and tally eight kills and hit .389 at the pin.
On the weekend, Hill recorded a total of 21 kills with just three errors on 46 attacks for a .391 hitting percentage. She added three blocks and 25 digs. She also scored 4.21 points per set.
The Florida native is averaging 2.49 kills per set and 2.18 digs per set. Hill is picking up 2.90 points per set and hitting at a .197 mark.
The Tigers are 10-8 on the year and sit in seventh place of the SEC with a 4-4 mark. This week they travel to No. 16 Kentucky for a 7 p.m. CT match on Wednesday.
