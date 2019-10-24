Rocket to power Space Launch System to moon built in New Orleans

The first engine has been added to this unique rocket. (Source: NASA)
By Chris Finch | October 24, 2019 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 9:26 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Engineers at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have attached the first engine to the rocket that will take man back to the moon.

NASA announced Thursday (Oct. 24) that the first of four Aeroje Rocketdyne RS-25 engines has been attached to the rocket for the first Artemis mission.

Originally designed for the Space Shuttle program, the engines have been modified to deliver more power for the Space Launch System.

Rocket Science in 60 Seconds: What Makes the SLS Rocket So Unique?

What makes NASA's Space Launch System rocket so unique? Erika Alvarez, lead systems engineer at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, explains its lift capabilities and how she works with other engineers to ensure the rocket can meet the unique requirements for each Artemis mission to the Moon. WATCH >> go.nasa.gov/2IFOdU1

Posted by NASA Michoud Assembly Facility on Thursday, June 20, 2019

During launch and flight, the four engines will fire nonstop for 8.5 minutes and travel 13 times the speed of sound.

The completed core stage with all four engines attached will be the largest rocket stage NASA has built since the Saturn V stages for the Apollo Program.

The Boeing SLS Program is managed out of the company’s Space and Launch division in Huntsville and employs Boeing’s workforce in Huntsville, New Orleans, Houston, Cleveland, Huntington Beach, California, El Segundo, California, and Titusville, Florida, along with suppliers across the country.

