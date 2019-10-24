Rocket to power Space Launch System to moon built in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Engineers at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have attached the first engine to the rocket that will take man back to the moon.
NASA announced Thursday (Oct. 24) that the first of four Aeroje Rocketdyne RS-25 engines has been attached to the rocket for the first Artemis mission.
Originally designed for the Space Shuttle program, the engines have been modified to deliver more power for the Space Launch System.
During launch and flight, the four engines will fire nonstop for 8.5 minutes and travel 13 times the speed of sound.
The completed core stage with all four engines attached will be the largest rocket stage NASA has built since the Saturn V stages for the Apollo Program.
The Boeing SLS Program is managed out of the company’s Space and Launch division in Huntsville and employs Boeing’s workforce in Huntsville, New Orleans, Houston, Cleveland, Huntington Beach, California, El Segundo, California, and Titusville, Florida, along with suppliers across the country.
