S&WB: All drainage pumps working for first time in ‘recent history’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans announced that all of the city’s drainage pumps are working.
“This is a major milestone for our utility, the first time all drainage pumps have been available in recent history,” the agency said in a Tweet.
The system includes 99 pumps.
Earlier this week, the S&WB said it was awarded a $111 million federal loan to help restore the sewer system.
In September, the head of the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said the agency is prioritizing efforts to check and clear underground canals following recent widespread flooding during heavy rainfall.
That came after a car and other debris was found in the canals.
The pumps could be put to the test on Friday. Heavy rain is expected in the area.
