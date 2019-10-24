That’s the spirit: Ghost Whopper comes to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Boo-ger King? Gross. That’s not exactly what I meant.
I mean “boo,” as in Halloween scares. And Burger (Boo-ger) King is reaching into the paranormal world of food with its Ghost Whopper.
It’s only coming to 10 cities starting on Thursday (Oct. 24). And boo-yah … New Orleans is one of the cities. The sandwich is on a limited haunt.
Believe what you will about ghosts, but this is real. The restaurant chain partnered with Riz Mizra, described as “a trance channel of international renown who can turn his body into a vessel for spirits.” The result, a ghostly Whopper.
What makes this sandwich so spooky? A white cheddar bun, more accurately described by Burger King as “spectral-white buns.”
Outside of that, it’s pretty much just a Whopper.
But skeptics, it’s got a pretty spirited marketing campaign.
So which New Orleans Burger King location will the sandwich appear? Mystery solved here.
