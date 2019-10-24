5 Tigers named to midseason All-America teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five LSU football players have been named to various midseason All-America teams by various news organizations.
Quarterback Joe Burrow, safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and offensive lineman Damen Lewis.
Burrow and Stingley have been selected first-team by ESPN, The Athletic, the Associated Press and Sporting News. Delpit has earned first-team and second-team recognition by the AP and The Athletic, respectively. Lewis was named first-team at guard and Jefferson earned first-team distinction by ESPN and second-team by The Athletic.
Joe Burrow has led the Tigers offense to the most dramatic transformation. He has set the LSU single-season passing touchdowns record with a nation-leading 29 in week seven. Burrow currently owns the best completion percentage in the country with a 79.4 percent and passing yards with 2,484.
Stingley is arguably the best freshman and one of the best defensive backs in the nation. He has three interceptions on the year and leads the Southeastern Conference in pass breakups. The Baton Rouge native is one of three freshmen with three or more interceptions and he’s allowed just 18 completions for 255 yards.
New Orleans native Delpit, is the second-best on the team with 38 tackles. He has one interception, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. A unanimous All-American in 2018, Delpit leads SEC safeties and is third among power-five safeties in run-stop percentage.
Jefferson leads the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards with 759 and is tied for the most touchdowns in the league with nine. He’s on pace to set the school record for receiving touchdowns in a season owned by Dwayne Bowe with 12.
Lewis has anchored a line that was recognized that made the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. Lewis leads the LSU line with 18 knockdowns in 438 snaps this season. He’s helped pave the way for Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 547 yards on the ground.
