Uptown carjacking unfolds just after dark

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “I think they were waiting for somebody who would be an easy target,” says a neighbor who did not want to be identified.
Neighbors say a woman dropping kids off on the corner of Dufossat and Baronne streets, just blocks from Newman School, became a carjacking victim.
“She say the two teenagers, who looked like they were 15, came out and one of them had a handgun and held it at her,” says a neighbor.
Police have not yet confirmed whether the armed robbers were juveniles, but they say the woman got out of her vehicle.
“She said they were young and they were yelling at her. She just froze. She gave them the keys, but they were freaking out because they couldn’t get the car started,” says a neighbor.
Neighbors say the carjackers did get the victim’s red sedan started, and they took off. Meanwhile, they say the victim seemed to be in shock.
“Yeah, I think she was too scared to even make a phone call,” says the neighbor.
“It was very unfortunate. The victim was absolutely terrified,” says Ellen Baker.
Neighbors say the victim was so afraid she immediately hit in a nearby yard.
“My husband came home, and she said, sir” says the neighbor.
That’s when neighbors jumped in to help and let her use their phone to call 911. Everything unfolded around 6:30 Tuesday evening, and people who live in the area say that makes it even more scary.
“We are still out walking our dogs, visiting and basically relaxing. My friend around the corner just walked by two minutes before it happened with her newborn baby, so where were they?” says Baker
They say they hope police catch those responsible soon.
“They just don’t understand the consequences of what they’re doing. That woman is traumatized for the rest of her life because of their actions,” says a neighbor.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.