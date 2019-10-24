Xavier students host vigil for former student shot and killed in Texas police shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Xavier University students and faculty gather at the university’s chapel to honor former student Atatiana Jefferson.
"Tay was an amazing highly intelligent woman," said Jefferson’s former classmate, Khylir Patton. "She was always just the light. The person who lite up a room."
28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, a 2014 graduate of Xavier, was shot and killed in her Fort Worth home earlier this month by a police officer doing a welfare check.
Forth Worth police say Officer Aaron Dean, arrived on the scene went around back and then fired the fatal shot, when he saw Jefferson in the window.
“When we crossed that stage,” Patton said. “I never imagined that I would be doing this right now. It was not goodbye when we hugged each other."
Xavier President Dr. Reynold Verret says as soon as he found out Jefferson was an alum; he knew his staff and students would need help to heal.
"It was about how do we address our pain and also our confusion because none of this is acceptable or understandable," said Dr. Verret.
He says the best way for them to address it was head on by talking about it. Wednesday, the university hosted a community dialogue on police.
“They’re definitely creating constructive dialogue,” said Student Government President, Myles Bartholomew. “We’ve had great advisers that have definitely put in work to educate the large community.”
The campus police chief reminded students that she and her officers are on campus and available to them at all times.
“I preach the model of community policing,” said Chief Changamire Durall. “My officers are out of cars. They’re talking to the community. They’re on bikes.”
She says they will continue to do what they can to make sure students feel safe on campus.
Students say they’ll keep the conversation going, “it’s a part of a much larger dialogue with what’s going on across the country,” Bartholomew said.
