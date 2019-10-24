Zack: Clouds Increase, Rain Arrives Tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The nice weather from days past is a thing of the past as we start the transition to a wet pattern over the next few days.
Expect clouds to increase through the day today as rain showers start to develop along the coast. Those rain showers will begin to move inland later tonight, especially after midnight. This will set the stage for a rainy day on Friday as a weak cold front slowly drags across the area. Multiple inches of rain are possible from Friday and lingering into Saturday morning.
It’s not until Saturday afternoon that the front sweeps on through drying us out for the second half of the weekend. By Sunday we return to sunny skies and highs back into the 70s.
An early look ahead to Halloween week does show some strong fronts may be on the way.
