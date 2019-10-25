Brees and Kamara questionable for Sunday vs Cardinals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints coach Sean Payton said Friday that he will wait until Sunday to name a starting quarterback against the Cardinals and it looks like a decision on whether or not Drew Brees will even play will have to wait until Sunday.
The 40-year-old quarterback is officially listed as questionable, along with running back Alvin Kamara. Brees hasn’t played since September 15th due to a right thumb injury. Kamara missed the Saints’ trip to Chicago with knee and ankle issues. Both players were limited participants in Friday’s practice.
Defensive back and special teams ace J.T. Gray is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Cornerback Eli Apple (knee) and defense end Trey Hendrickson (neck) are expected to play.
The Saints ruled out tight end Jared Cook (ankle), cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (ankle.)
Sunday’s kickoff against the Cardinals is set for noon. The team will have a bye week before returning to action against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 10th.
