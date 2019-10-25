Karr escapes with 18-14 victory over Landry-Walker

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Karr pulled out a close one over district rival Landry-Walker, 18-14. Karr trailed in the fourth quarter, 14-12, but a Leonte Richarson 1-yard touchdown run was the difference in the contest.
Deiontre Franklin returned a Cougar fumble, and ran it 99 yards for a touchdown, giving LW a 14-12 lead. The Cougars led 12-0 in the first quarter, before Landry-Walker mounted a comeback.
Karr improved to 5-2 overall, and 1-0 in district play. Landry-Walker falls to 2-5, and 0-1 in district.
