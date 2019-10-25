Louisiana seeing highest number of flu cases in the nation, according to CDC

“It’s called herd immunity,” Dr. Griggs explains. “I get my flu shot so that if I’m exposed, I won’t give it to you. The flu shot doesn’t actually give you the flu. There’s a myth that ‘Oh, the flu shot made me sick.’ No. What happens is when you get your flu shot, it’s not a virus. They take piece of it. It’s dead and they give it to you so your body can mount a response. It’s like going to practice. It’s a dress rehearsal.”