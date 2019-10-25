Mandeville woman convicted of attempting to kill her former attorney

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Mandeville woman has been convicted of attempted murder after she attempted to kill her former attorney in 2016.
St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery says Patricia M. Currie, 78, went to her attorney’s office on October 7, 2016 and sat in the lobby. Her attorney, who had previously represented her in a bankruptcy case, walked into the lobby and found Currie sitting in a chair with latex gloves on her hands, plastic grocery bags on her feet and a towel on her lap.
Currie told the attorney that she didn’t have an appointment but was there to kill him. Then Currie removed the towel from her lap and revealed a shotgun. She pointed the gun at him but he was able to wrestle the gun from her and call the police.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and arrested Currie. At the scene, they found that the gun was loaded and she had four additional shotgun shells in her undergarments. There were also a box of ammunition in her car.
During Currie’s trial, she claimed that she only intended to scare the attorney but that claim was rejected by the jury.
Currie was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday by Judge Alan Zaunbrecher.
