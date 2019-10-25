Orgeron gives final media availability before No. 2 LSU faces No. 9 Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) has a big hurdle to clear in the form of No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) before the Bayou Bengals can improve to 8-0 overall and start counting down to their date with No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
LSU’s offensive line will have its hands full with Auburn’s defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson. Head coach Ed Orgeron stressed the matchup in the trenches again Thursday evening.
“Those guys are going to make plays,” said Orgeron. “We can’t expect them not to make plays. That’s two first round picks up there. But we have to neutralize them, give Joe [Burrow] some time to throw the ball.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
