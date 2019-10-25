Orleans S&WB releases findings of July flood event

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board Friday released findings of a study on the July 10 rainfall that caused widespread flooding.
The conclusion is that too much rain, fell too fast and the improvements made under the SELA flood control projects were not the problem.
Computer modeling was done to show where there was heavy rainfall and flooding.
The conclusion was that the storm exceeded a 10 year rainfall event in some parts of the city.
The SELA work, which is suppose to reduce the flood risk in low-lying areas, is designed to handle a 10-year event.
But SWB Executive Director Ghassan Korban says what happened July 10 exceeded the capacity of the entire drainage system.
The sewerage and water board says all areas of the city, regardless of whether they benefited from the SELA construction work or not, don’t have the drainage capacity to handle a 100-year event like what happened in July.
The full study can be found here .
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.