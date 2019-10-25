Pelicans exercise fourth-year options on Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has exercised fourth-year options on guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.
Ball, 6-6, 190, who was selected second overall by the Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA, has appeared in 100 career regular season games, posting averages of 10.0 points, 6.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.3 minutes.
Hart, 6-5, 215, who was selected out of Villanova with the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA by Utah, has appeared in 131 career regular season games, posting averages of 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.5 minutes.
Pelicans media relations contributed to this report.
