Severe weather: What you need to know

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Several rounds of heavy rain will impact the area throughout much of Friday and possibly early Saturday. Street flooding is possible and is already occurring in portions of the Uptown area.
Rainfall rates of 1.5 to 2 inches an hour will be common across St Bernard, East Orleans, and St Tammany parishes through 11 am.
Parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks in Orleans Parish are temporarily suspended to allow residents to move vehicles to higher ground.
About 770 Entergy customers in Lafourche Parish are without power, according to Entergy’s outage map.
Scout Island Scream Park, Bayou Oaks, Tennis, and City Putt are closed for the remainder of the day Friday.
