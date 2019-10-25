St. Charles Catholic wins a close one over Newman and Arch Manning, 28-27

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Catholic grabbed a stranglehold on the District 11-2A title with a win over Newman, 28-27.
The Comets (7-1) were led by quarterback Justin Dumas. He racked up two rushing touchdowns, totaling a 155 yards on the ground. Dumas scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard TD run to make the score 28-21.
On the other sideline, freshman Arch Manning went 28-37, for 307 yards through the air, with 3 TD passes. Manning also ran for a 12-yard touchdown.
The Greenies (7-1) led 14-6 at the half, but that lead was erased on a 88-yard kick return for a touchdown by Philip Tran to start the second half.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.