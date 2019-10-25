Suspect sought for armed robbery at Metairie business

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Oct. 24.
A JPSO spokesman says around 7:00 pm, a suspect entered a business in the 3100 block of Downs Boulevard in Metairie. The suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at a store employee, demanding money. The employee surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect fled the store.
The suspect’s entrance into the store was captured on surveillance.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
