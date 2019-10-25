Thousands tour new airport terminal weeks ahead of opening day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The first time stepping inside the new $1.3 billion dollar airport, and future travelers were mostly in awe by what they saw.
“It’s so bright the windows, it’s so spacious. It just reminds me of a lot of other cities at nice airports,” said India Stanton.
“The newness of it, it doesn’t feel like it was built in stages and run down,” said Barry Tice.
Nearly 2000 people signed up to wander around and explore the new terminal at the open house, but in making those observations also came some concerns.
“One of my main concerns is parking there’s not enough, not enough accessibility parking,” said Calvin Guidry.
“Of course, I’ll have to figure out getting in and out of the airport that was a challenge,” said Tice.
While there are still projects left to be finished before opening day November 6, airport leaders say they are on target to have them completed.
Spokesperson for the new airport, Erin Burns says traffic and parking is one of the main concerns they hear from the public.
“What we're saying is give yourself extra time to get to the airport for a flight out we're grateful we were able to add extra capacity into the intersection at Veterans and Loyola so there are additional lanes to accommodate traffic flow that will be coming,” said Burns.
While construction continues at the new airport access road, Burns says they believe traffic and congestion will improve over time as people get used to the traffic flow.
Crews have also since broken ground on the future flyover ramp that's designed to alleviate those issues. It's scheduled to open spring of 2020.
“We’re going to be constantly monitoring staffing up that intersection with additional traffic control thanks to the city of Kenner for the first few weeks to make sure people can get through easily,” said Burns.
But once inside the airport, some say they wouldn't mind if their flight got delayed.
“It’ll be nice to be stuck in this airport as opposed to another one,” said Stanton.
There is another open house scheduled for this Saturday. Click here to register to attend.
