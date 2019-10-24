TODAY: Report released on status of Uptown drainage project

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Friday’s heavy rain threat comes on the same day a new report will be released on the current status of the SELA drainage project.
The Southeast Louisiana Urban Flood Control Project has spurred controversy after many Uptown residents complained about the recent flooding on Napoleon even after the construction was finished in that area.
Hundreds of residents sued the sewerage and water board because they say construction from the drainage project caused extensive damage to their homes.
The flood control project aims at replacing old brick culverts with newer and larger underground concrete drainage-ways.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have said that the SELA project has not been a factor for the recent flooding events seen throughout the city.
The corps has been working with New Orleans officials get to the bottom of the city’s drainage crisis, but a local civil engineer and drainage watchdog says further investigation is warranted.
