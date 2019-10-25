Heavy rain threat through Saturday; flood advisory in effect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An approaching cold front and a tropical low moving out of the Gulf will set the stage for a stormy period through the first half of the weekend.
Expect multiple rounds of storms today continuing into overnight tonight. The good news is there will be breaks from time to time but when you do get stuck under one of those bands of heavy rain, multiple inches of rain are possible.
Area wide we should see between 2 - 4 inches when all is said and done, some isolated spots could see as much as 5″+. Make sure you watch for street flooding as you go about your daily activities. Do to this threat, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect thru 1 p.m. Saturday.
The second half of the weekend will be much nicer than the first half as the cold front will sweep by Saturday afternoon bringing maybe some sun to finish out the day with plentiful sunshine returning for Sunday.
