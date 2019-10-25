Zack: Tropical Storm Olga forms as storm approaches Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Olga has formed as hurricane hunters investigating the depression in the Gulf have found winds strong enough to upgrade to a storm.
All indications are that Olga will merge with a cold front this evening and then move inland into Louisiana later tonight. The impacts for us remain the same as we are on high alert for flooding rainfall through the overnight hours tonight. In addition to heavy rains, isolated tornadoes are possible and winds may become gusty as the low crosses the coast.
Come first thing Saturday conditions will quickly improve with sunshine returning by the afternoon hours. A beautiful finish to the weekend is expected.
