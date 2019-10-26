Boil water advisory issued for portions of Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -Coast Waterworks, Inc. has issued a boil water advisory for the Eden Isles/Oak Harbor water system in Slidell, La.
This also includes Moonraker Drive, Clipper Estates, Lakeview Drive and Pontchartrain Drive.
A fire hydrant blew off of the water main which caused low water pressure. The hydrant has been repaired and water pressure has been restored.
Water samples have been taken and will be delivered to the Dept of Health.
As soon as the samples are clear the Boil Water Advisory will be lifted.
