Boutte resident killed in St. Charles Parish crash

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) -A Boutte woman was killed early Saturday morning in a car crash, according to Louisiana State Police.
Around 3:00 a.m., troopers with Troop B responded to the crash which occurred on I-310 southbound near LA 3127 in St. Charles Parish.
The crash took the life of 29-year-old Alexis Martindale of Boutte.
Police say Martindale was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Pick-up truck southbound on I-310 near LA 3127 when she traveled off the roadway to the right, overturned and became submerged in a canal.
Martindale was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Impairment on the part of Martindale is unknown.
Seatbelt usage is currently unknown and toxicology tests will be performed during an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.