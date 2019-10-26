City officials say Hard Rock site not compromised by severe weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Officials with the City of New Orleans said Saturday that the severe weather that came through overnight did not affect the stability of the Hard Rock Hotel.
Leaders say the collapse site is secure. However, high winds temporarily damaged perimeter fencing, which is currently being repaired.
The New Orleans Police Department continues to secure the perimeter, but residents and visitors are asked to stay away from the evacuation zone, which is bounded by both sides of Canal Street, both sides of Iberville Street, the lake side of N. Rampart Street, and the lake side of Burgundy Street.
No significant impacts to the partially collapsed structure have been observed.
