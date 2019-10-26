The Extra Point Week 8: Finding the best trade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Week eight means we're officially on the back half of the fantasy football regular season, and with a clear picture of league trends, it's prime trading season to better your team to make a playoff push.
The key when trading is to remember it's not always about winning the deal. It's about making your team's starting lineup better, because at the end of the day, those points on the bench don't matter.
Let's start with some guys you can buy low on, meaning, their owners might be very willing to make a deal.
I’d go for Rams receivers. Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and even Cooper Kupp are all a bit short of their 2018 numbers, and certainly playing below their draft grades. But I think better days will come. If you’re need of help at the position and it won’t cost you much, I’d strike a deal. If and when the Rams get their act together, each is capable of putting up big numbers.
I’d also be looking to buy low on Giants receiver Golden Tate. He had twice the targets of any other receiver against the Cardinals, and appears to be a steady target of Daniel Jones. Not to mention, the Giants have a very friendly fantasy playoff schedule in weeks 14 through 16 against the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington.
Speaking of the Eagles, they’re another team that’s a bit down right now, but still very talented offensively. If you can land Carson Wentz, Miles Sanders, who has a growing role, or Alshon Jeffery, I think they’re worth trading low for. You’ve got time to make this deal with tough match-ups the next few weeks against the Bills, Bears and Patriots, but Philadelphia is another team with weak opponents to end the season, including the Miami, Washington and the Giants.
As for guys that you should probably consider trading while their stock as high, take a look at a few Vikings. Kirk Cousins and Stefon Diggs burst on the scene after a few down weeks to start the season, but I’m not sure they’ll have long-term success past this week’s game against Washington. Minnesota is:
1. a run first team, and....
2. Adam Thielen is the top option at receiver. Once he’s healthy again, Diggs numbers may shrink back to normal.
Finally, if he’s not your top option at quarterback and riding your bench, Jacoby Brissett’s stock is sky high. He has seven touchdowns in the last three games. If he’s a back-up to someone like Mahomes or Rodgers on your team, Brissett is prime trade material for a nice haul.
Other notes:
- Mohamed Sanu, if available, is a great waiver wire addition now that he’s headed to New England from Atlanta.
- The Steelers are coming off of a bye week and their defense may be available against the winless Dolphins this week.
- Consider adding Bengals receiver AJ Green. He could come back from injury soon, but he could also be traded to a good team and have
his value boosted big time.
