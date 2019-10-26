Man injured in Florida neighborhood shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | October 25, 2019 at 7:10 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 7:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Florida neighborhood that left one man injured.

Police reported the shooting just before 5 p.m.

According to NOPD a man suffered a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Desire Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

