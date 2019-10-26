Man injured in Florida neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Florida neighborhood that left one man injured.
Police reported the shooting just before 5 p.m.
According to NOPD a man suffered a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Desire Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.