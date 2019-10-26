Music lovers turnout for Voodoo Fest despite soggy start

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Voodoo Festival opened its doors to stormy skies Friday but concert goers made the best of it.
Despite persistent precipitation and muddy grounds, festival goers still showed up in force and as prepared as possible.
Vendors peddled ponchos not far from a Voodoo Fest entrance in City Park but most festival goers already had one.
In true New Orleans fashion, most refused to let the weather spoil their plans.
Voodoo Fest continues through the weekend with performances from artists like Post Malone and Beck.
