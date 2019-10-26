Nicondra: Cooler and drier after Olga

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Olga blew up and moved inland quickly leaving behind copious amounts of rain and some lingering power outages. The cold front that moved it along swiftly is now allowing for cooler and drier air to settle into Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Expect a pleasant finish to the weekend with temperatures in the middle 70s and plenty of sunshine. The nice weather will hold on as we kick off the week as well with just a gradual warming.