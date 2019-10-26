Nicondra: Cooler and drier after Olga

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Olga blew up and moved inland quickly leaving behind copious amounts of rain and some lingering power outages. The cold front that moved it along swiftly is now allowing for cooler and drier air to settle into Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Expect a pleasant finish to the weekend with temperatures in the middle 70s and plenty of sunshine. The nice weather will hold on as we kick off the week as well with just a gradual warming.
Wednesday another front pushes into the region. Look for a bump in temperatures and moisture ahead of the system. There will be some rain with the front. Behind it another influx of cool, dry air will bring a real seasonable feel for Halloween with highs in the middle 60s and lows in 40s. Some extreme northern areas may see temperatures dip into the upper 30s overnight.
