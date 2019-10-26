No. 2 LSU remains unbeaten by edging No. 9 Auburn

Auburn got on the board first with a 30-yard field goal from Anders Carlson in the first quarter. LSU didn’t score until the 12:28 mark in the second quarter but it came in the form of a 20-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Marshall to put LSU up 7-3. Auburn retook the lead on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Bo Nix after Derek Stingley Jr. fumbled a punt. The kick made it 10-7.