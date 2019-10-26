VIDEO: Zack’s forecast; VIPIR RADAR; Over 44,000 without power in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As tropical storm Olga moved through the New Orleans area more than 44,000 Entergy customers lost power on early Saturday morning (October 26).
ZACK’S 4:30 UPDATE:
The majority of the outages are in Jefferson parish with over 19,000 outages and Orleans parish with nearly 6,100 outages.
As of 4:22 a.m., 44,155 Entergy customers in Louisiana were without power.
Olga’s circulation has passed New Orleans, it’s now north of the lake. A wind gust to 59 mph was recorded at the airport. Conditions will rapidly improve across Southeast Louisiana in the next few hours.
