VIDEO: Zack’s forecast; VIPIR RADAR; Over 44,000 without power in Louisiana
Thousands without power in Louisiana (Source: Entergy)
By Jade Myers | October 26, 2019 at 4:15 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:50 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As tropical storm Olga moved through the New Orleans area more than 44,000 Entergy customers lost power on early Saturday morning (October 26).

ZACK’S 4:30 UPDATE:

Olga's circulation has passed New Orleans, it's now north of the lake. A wind gust to 59 mph was recorded at the airport. Conditions will rapidly improve across Southeast Louisiana in the next few hours.

The majority of the outages are in Jefferson parish with over 19,000 outages and Orleans parish with nearly 6,100 outages.

As of 4:22 a.m., 44,155 Entergy customers in Louisiana were without power.

