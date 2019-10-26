Power outage causes headaches and cancelled flights at Armstrong International

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The power has been restored at Armstrong International Airport but this morning the storm caused headaches for thousands of flyers who were left wondering if they would ever make their flight.
“Well we got here about 5 a.m. this morning and no power. So, with no power, nothing is moving. Can’t get through TSA, can’t get through the checkout counter, baggage, nothing,” said Tommy.
Olga may have been short lived but the storm did enough to put these early morning travelers on edge.
“We kind of took the tropical storm lightly, but it came through with a force,” said one traveler.
“Its been stressful for me particularly,” says Davis Hawn. “But I’m accompanied by my service dog and helps me out quite a bit with that.”
We met Davis Hawn lying on the ground with his service dog Booster on their way to a cruise on the west coast. He says Booster usually helps him stay calm but his services were high in demand.
“A lot of people have come by and pet him with permission, so I think he’s helping to keep the calm and the peace.”
With literally dozens of flight delays and cancellations due to the outage, many people say their frustrations were certainly high. But overall, the mood inside the dark terminal was one of civility.
“Just sit back, try to relax as much as you can, get up, walk,” Sarah Lee.
“It would be nicer to know a little bit more about what’s going on but people have been pretty mellow. I’m amazed at how respectful people have been,” says Hawn.
“It’s a little chaotic but everybody for the most part is in good spirits,” says Tommy. “Going over to IHOP to get something to eat and hopefully when we get back the power will be back on.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.